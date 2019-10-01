United Asset Strategies Continues to Hold Stake in Citigroup (C); Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Schmidt P J Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 10,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 91,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, up from 81,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.19. About 2.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup ‘Re-attributes’ Certain Costs Between Corporate/Other and Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 7 (Table); 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q18 (NOT 1Q17) MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 44.4 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Announces New Leadership for North America Commercial Cards and Trade; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 5,004 shares as the company's stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 66,466 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, down from 71,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $110.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $74.75. About 1.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bank De stated it has 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 760,944 are held by American Gp. Lpl Lc owns 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 464,852 shares. Guggenheim Lc owns 0.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 334,464 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 944,892 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Mycio Wealth Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pictet State Bank And Trust Ltd reported 0.57% stake. Strs Ohio reported 0.78% stake. Minneapolis Group Limited Liability Com holds 4.28% or 515,084 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Greenhaven Associate has 12.09M shares for 14.78% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Amer Grp has invested 4.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd has 155,146 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $435.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 10,749 shares to 46,787 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr by 26,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,296 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Com reported 22,728 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,406 shares. Smith Moore Co reported 35,579 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.27% or 32,237 shares. Signature Estate And Invest Advsr, a California-based fund reported 1,584 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt invested 0.26% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,538 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 51,287 shares. City owns 18,191 shares. Chemung Canal Company accumulated 7,046 shares. Stearns Svcs reported 0.16% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pinnacle Associates invested in 0.09% or 50,568 shares. Rbo Ltd owns 199,220 shares. 224,003 were reported by Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Clarivest Asset Management Lc reported 421,407 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 8.20 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 55,000 shares. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. $1.00M worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. On Monday, September 16 the insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11M and $346.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,302 shares to 32,550 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).