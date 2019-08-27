United Asset Strategies Continues to Hold Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH); As Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Stock Rose, Capital International Has Lifted by $1.25 Million Its Stake

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 4,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 74,058 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 69,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $59.7. About 2.01M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 189.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 4,202 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 1,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $557.52. About 289,656 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr by 242,762 shares to 88,253 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 58,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,443 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

