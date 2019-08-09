United Asset Strategies Boosted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Symantec (SYMC) Position by $3.85 Million; Stock Declined

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 12.30% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 16.36 million shares traded or 71.03% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Symantec is on pace for its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Antici; 11/05/2018 – Zamansky LLC Investigates Symantec (SYMC) and its Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 14 AT 4:30 P.M. ET; 20/03/2018 – Symantec Launches Initiative to Help Provide Security and Identity Theft Protection for Foster Youth; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Anticipation of Google Chrome 66 Distrust Date; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 33.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 24,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 98,298 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, up from 73,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 10.88M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. The insider Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. sold 18,321 shares worth $422,327.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zscaler Is A Stock To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Market’s Roller Coaster Ride Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Futures slip after Wall Street’s best day in two months – StreetInsider.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Symantec EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue – Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Symantec (SYMC) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innoviva Inc by 85,000 shares to 285,000 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 1.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs has 48,575 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 102,412 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.09M shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability reported 2,028 shares. World reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 388,666 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Crosslink Capital Incorporated holds 1.12 million shares or 6.38% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Assetmark owns 3,676 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.08% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 613,071 shares. Alps Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Allstate Corp invested in 0.01% or 11,131 shares. Piedmont Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 55,914 shares to 74,177 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 117,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,520 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Capital Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,717 shares. Aimz Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 6,385 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Reik Co Limited Liability owns 8,363 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 13,458 were accumulated by Kopp Advisors Ltd Llc. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Everett Harris Co Ca stated it has 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 6,055 are held by M Kraus & Com. 81,138 are owned by Mcmillion Capital Inc. 10,141 are owned by Gm Advisory Group Inc Inc. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department owns 83,216 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Rmb Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 760 were accumulated by Smart Portfolios Limited Co. Alphamark Lc reported 1.66% stake. Moneta Grp Inc Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 32,775 shares. Capital Intll has 1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 39.48 million shares.