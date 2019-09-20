United American Securities Upped Its Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) Position by $544,880; Stock Rose; Oracle Systems (ORCL) Holder Boston Family Office Decreased Position by $305,704 as Share Value Rose

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 3,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 118,270 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.52 million, up from 114,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.36. About 3.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (ORCL) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 5,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 52,331 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98 million, down from 57,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.85. About 3.61 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 05/03/2018 FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- Light Clip for Oracle Retractor, sterile, Part Number: 03.809.925S Reaming Rods are intended; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $963.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 3,665 shares to 20,830 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Headinvest Limited Liability invested in 0.85% or 52,680 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt holds 32,075 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,256 shares. Macroview Inv Mgmt Lc holds 8,584 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 7,792 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership accumulated 3.79 million shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 1,715 shares. 29,141 are owned by Narwhal Capital Mngmt. Pictet North America Advsr holds 67,501 shares. Cap Invest Svcs Of America stated it has 302,681 shares. British Columbia Invest owns 583,602 shares. Moreover, Btr Capital has 0.26% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 24,581 shares. Cullen Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 20,200 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Umb Financial Bank N A Mo has 0.18% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn has invested 4.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd has 1.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sfmg Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 1,581 shares. Central National Bank & Trust Tru owns 0.7% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22,384 shares. Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 0.98% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Paradigm Ltd Company accumulated 2,049 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Illinois-based Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old Dominion Cap Management owns 24,921 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Cullinan Assoc, Kentucky-based fund reported 151,025 shares. 2.15 million were accumulated by Hsbc Pcl. 38,800 are owned by Andra Ap. Shell Asset Mngmt Com owns 278,413 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schafer Cullen Cap Management, a New York-based fund reported 50,896 shares. Fairview Capital Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,717 shares.