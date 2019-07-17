United American Securities Stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) Lifted by $2.15 Million as Stock Rose; Lathrop Investment Management Has Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 956.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 239,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 264,045 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 48.97M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 05/03/2018 – Kane WU: Chinese firms prepare bids for GE lighting operations; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AWARDED FIRST WIND DEAL IN CHILE; 14/05/2018 – Pimco Adds VICI Properties Inc., Cuts GE: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes quarterly revenue inches higher; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 ADJUSTED EPS (NON-GAAP) OF $0.16; 13/04/2018 – General Electric reduces 2016, 2017 earnings and revenue after accounting restatement; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 45,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,934 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, up from 123,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 12.22 million shares traded or 23.70% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Is Offering An All-Time High Dividend Yield Of 5.2% – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger – Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Mngmt reported 1.51% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,796 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 0.9% or 4.19 million shares in its portfolio. 17,736 were reported by Sigma Planning. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Carret Asset has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). National Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 10,000 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Wasatch Advsrs Inc owns 111,949 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bahl Gaynor invested in 7,283 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Communications Mn holds 7.24M shares. 286,157 were reported by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. California-based Reilly Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4,996 shares. Hirtle Callaghan & Company Llc reported 0% stake.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc B (NYSE:NKE) by 7,263 shares to 176,049 shares, valued at $14.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,895 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management invested in 169,109 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Lc owns 0.09% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 20,220 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Communication reported 43,443 shares stake. Valley Natl Advisers Inc has invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Johnson Group holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 51,821 shares. M Kraus Com holds 46,194 shares. Colonial Tru holds 0.09% or 48,348 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs owns 0.34% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 92,037 shares. Iowa-based United Fire Group has invested 1.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 43,776 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ipswich Investment Management reported 0.41% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.15% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 52,846 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation owns 65,810 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Indiana-based Goelzer Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 33,285 shares stake.