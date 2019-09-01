United American Securities Raised Its General Electric Co Com (GE) Stake; Sfmg Has Trimmed Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 9,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,119 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 60,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 956.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 239,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 264,045 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 46.97M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SIGNED WITH FORESTALIA, GENERAL ELECTRIC AND MIROVA AN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NINE SUBSIDY-FREE WIND FARMS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 300 MW AWARDED AT SPANISH RENEWABLE; 02/04/2018 – Baker Hughes explores sale of gas metering business; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES PROFIT AT BAKER HUGHES OIL AND GAS UNIT RISING 50 PERCENT OR MORE THIS YEAR; SEES AVIATION PROFIT UP 15 PERCENT; 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – CO, FINA ENERJI SIGNED AGREEMENT TO WORK ON POTENTIAL 8 WIND PROJECTS IN TURKEY PROVIDING UP TO 410 MW OF POWER BY DEC 31, 2020; 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. On Friday, August 23 the insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of stock or 331,684 shares. On Thursday, August 15 Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 34,836 shares. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock or 55,248 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Commercial Bank Trust Dept invested in 0.23% or 53,813 shares. 39,453 are held by First Foundation Advisors. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). American Comml Bank accumulated 5,744 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,010 shares. M Kraus & stated it has 46,194 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsr Limited Company holds 0.02% or 55,702 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg accumulated 33.24 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Qci Asset Management Inc New York invested in 30,656 shares. Calamos, Illinois-based fund reported 3.01 million shares. Peoples Services reported 96,701 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management reported 7.81 million shares. Donaldson Cap Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 12,861 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Orrstown Fin Services stated it has 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Fund Limited Partnership owns 0.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 296,300 shares. Baxter Bros Inc holds 6.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 221,197 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha accumulated 3.53% or 437,638 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co owns 92,789 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Dearborn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 185,782 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 124,987 shares. Moreover, Horan Capital Mngmt has 6.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 278,833 shares. 132 are owned by Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors. Trustco Bankshares Corp N Y holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,478 shares. Ycg Limited Com accumulated 98,228 shares. Markston International Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Texas-based Amarillo Bankshares has invested 1.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has 11.13M shares. Natixis holds 2.7% or 3.64 million shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Ltd has invested 2.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $691.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 402,408 shares to 757,912 shares, valued at $43.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 8,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

