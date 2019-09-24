United American Securities Raised Its Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) Holding; Mittleman Brothers Decreased Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Position By $3.57 Million

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) stake by 14.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 396,922 shares as Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Mittleman Brothers Llc holds 2.29M shares with $21.35 million value, down from 2.68M last quarter. Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc now has $1.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 1.19 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 24/04/2018 – IMAX& AMC SIGN BINDING LOI FOR IMAX® WITH LASER EXPERIENCE; 22/03/2018 – S.I. Advance: Exclusive: AMC Theatre to open in Staten Island Mall; 30/04/2018 – Tony Award®-Winning Broadway Musical ‘Bandstand’ Will Dazzle Cinema Audiences Across the Country for a Two-Night Event This Su; 09/04/2018 – Michael Bolton Presents ‘American Dream: Detroit,’ a Love Letter From Motor City Legends Chronicling the Greatest Urban Turnaro; 07/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment 1Q Admissions Revenue $875M; 09/04/2018 – Michael Bolton Presents ‘American Dream: Detroit,’ a Love Letter From Motor City Legends Chronicling the Greatest Urban Turnaround in American History, in Cinemas Nationwide May 15 Only; 05/04/2018 – AMC to open first commercial cinema in Saudi Arabia in 35 years; 19/03/2018 – ‘Fragments of Truth’ Come to Light in New Faith-Based Documentary, in Cinemas Nationwide April 24 Only; 07/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment 1Q EPS 14c; 04/04/2018 – First cinema in Saudi Arabia to open on April 18

United American Securities Inc increased Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) stake by 3.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. United American Securities Inc acquired 3,920 shares as Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The United American Securities Inc holds 118,270 shares with $16.52M value, up from 114,350 last quarter. Disney Walt Co Disney Com now has $237.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $131.85. About 7.92M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 78,919 were accumulated by Palisade Capital Limited Company Nj. Roberts Glore Il invested in 7,743 shares. Fenimore Asset Management has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bancorporation Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 1.62% or 25,364 shares. Hgk Asset holds 2.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 50,681 shares. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 14,206 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 62,783 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Lvm Capital Mgmt Limited Mi owns 93,455 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc owns 3,229 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Yhb Advsrs reported 92,089 shares stake. Tower Bridge Advisors accumulated 66,630 shares or 0% of the stock. Markel Corporation has invested 3.91% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 52,583 were reported by Legacy Private Tru. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm owns 1,620 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. New England Inv Retirement Group holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,962 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney CEO Bob Iger On Not Buying Twitter: The ‘Nastiness Is Extraordinary’ – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Calls WWE A ‘Precious Stone In Media’ – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.56’s average target is 17.22% above currents $131.85 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Friday, April 12 report. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, September 19 with “In-Line” rating. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Imperial Capital downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $14700 target in Monday, June 17 report. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, August 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold AMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 45.91 million shares or 1.18% less from 46.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spark Management Limited Liability Co holds 53,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 8,437 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 3,859 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru owns 279,741 shares. Aperio Group Llc reported 9,805 shares stake. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 177,525 shares stake. Charles Schwab reported 655,414 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 50,432 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 35,710 shares. Comerica Comml Bank invested in 54,388 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP holds 66,248 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.04 million shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 320,666 shares. Ameritas Investment owns 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 3,946 shares. Cipher LP invested 0.01% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Among 3 analysts covering AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AMC Entertainment Holdings has $20 highest and $1300 lowest target. $15.67’s average target is 46.31% above currents $10.71 stock price. AMC Entertainment Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital upgraded the shares of AMC in report on Monday, April 8 to “Buy” rating.