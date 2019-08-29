United American Securities Position in Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Trimmed as Share Price Rose; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake Has Lifted by Stephens Inc

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 7,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 37,853 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 30,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $196.84. About 1.27M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $278.24. About 2.02 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris & Ca owns 1.46% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 319,615 shares. Farmers Retail Bank holds 0.08% or 870 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Bluemountain Management Lc has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 5,629 shares. Illinois-based Brookstone Capital Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 10,825 shares stake. Mairs Power has invested 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Maryland Mngmt has 2,790 shares. Cordasco owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Montag A Assocs owns 9,160 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Haverford Fincl invested in 75,460 shares. Mrj has invested 1.98% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Strs Ohio accumulated 292,680 shares. Kistler has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Accenture Positioned as a Leader in New IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide Professional Services Firms for Utilities Customer Experience – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Ascends: Buying This Breakout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortress Trans Infrst Invs L by 26,205 shares to 23,300 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,194 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Summer Heats Up at Mastercard – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06 million and $221.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 3,750 shares to 5,825 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com by 32,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,275 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,415 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 33,040 are held by Carderock Capital Incorporated. Moreover, Coldstream Cap Management has 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,808 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 12,253 shares or 0.27% of the stock. East Coast Asset Limited has invested 9.92% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.24% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 620,816 shares. Montag A And Associates Inc invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rdl reported 2.05% stake. 1.03M are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.9% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bristol John W Com New York reported 509,908 shares. Westend Ltd Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 156,275 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co holds 10,932 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company accumulated 5.47 million shares. Factory Mutual Insurance stated it has 285,600 shares.