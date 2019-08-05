United American Securities Position In Apple Com (AAPL) Was Has Lifted; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Valuation Rose, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Decreased Its Position

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 3,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 43,959 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64 million, down from 47,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.97M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 28,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.08M, up from 93,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript; 23/05/2018 – Apple Driverless-car Unit Now Focused On VW Shuttle Vans: Report — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland And Company Investment Counsel Adv reported 47,972 shares. Ithaka Grp Lc stated it has 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Caprock Grp Inc holds 53,346 shares. Decatur Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 6.35% or 172,847 shares. Chatham Cap holds 1.88% or 38,567 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 113,800 shares. 4,838 are owned by Verity Asset Mngmt. 6,570 are owned by Baxter Bros. Lazard Asset Ltd reported 3.75M shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Com stated it has 5.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 23,264 shares or 3.2% of all its holdings. Forte Lc Adv accumulated 90,923 shares or 6.22% of the stock. Kornitzer Ks invested in 0.68% or 198,907 shares. Paradigm Financial Ltd Com, Missouri-based fund reported 96,026 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 49,497 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 175,946 shares. Fruth Inv Management reported 5,941 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.67% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Da Davidson holds 221,293 shares. Spinnaker accumulated 0.07% or 3,010 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 0.28% or 140,559 shares. Mitchell has 1.07% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 12,515 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc holds 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 2,187 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Co, Tennessee-based fund reported 8,776 shares. National Bank Of Stockton reported 10,085 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Zebra Management Limited Com has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hanson & Doremus Mngmt reported 0.95% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Vigilant Lc stated it has 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested in 0.14% or 3,624 shares. Sunbelt Securities stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.93 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.