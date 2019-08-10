United American Securities Maintains Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW); Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Family Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 180.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 5,825 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 2,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 585,714 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 36.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 26,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 44,806 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, down from 70,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates iPad With Stylus Support; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 05/04/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Apple, Iomart and Arbuthnot; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook takes a victory lap as China revenue rockets on strength of iPhone X

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 6,420 shares to 25,696 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 23,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Mgmt Corporation Va, Virginia-based fund reported 1,310 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie accumulated 476,517 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Amica Retiree Med Tru has 18,991 shares. Shell Asset has invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 3.05% or 292,300 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 79,842 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 1.94% stake. Td Asset invested in 4.45M shares or 1.29% of the stock. Golub Group stated it has 4.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 20,558 are owned by Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Greylin Investment Mangement Incorporated reported 5,735 shares. Denali Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 800 shares. Truepoint Inc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Check Cap Management Ca holds 0.12% or 11,986 shares in its portfolio. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru holds 9.95% or 3.24 million shares.