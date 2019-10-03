United American Securities Lifted Position in Microsoft Com (MSFT) by $565,117; Recro Pharma Com (REPH) Holder Essex Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $384,620 as Valuation Rose

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc Com (REPH) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 38,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 213,002 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, down from 251,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 142,710 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 CDMO GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 1.8% Position in Recro Pharma; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA GETS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM FDA; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA: FDA UNABLE TO APPROVE APPLICATION IN CURRENT FORM; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, RECRO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $51.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 4,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 163,344 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.88M, up from 159,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 21.46 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $360,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold REPH shares while 16 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 12.10 million shares or 8.99% more from 11.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Moreover, Legal General Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 337 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 19,457 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 5,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 25,025 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 5,366 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 1,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. River And Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.3% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 45,956 shares. Cadence Capital Management Lc holds 132,681 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 2,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc Inc stated it has 917,121 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, up 90.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $-0.64 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recro Pharma: Restructuring Points To Profits – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on March 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Recro Pharma Appoints Arnaud Ajdler to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Upcoming FDA Decision Creates Upside And Catalyst For Recro Pharma – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Heron Could Be The Next Home Run In Combating The Opiodemic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nlight Inc Com by 21,923 shares to 36,909 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harvest Health Recreation Inc by 66,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Lantronix Inc Com New (NASDAQ:LTRX).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Could See Multiple Expansion On Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Embraces Hybrid IT Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.