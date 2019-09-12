United American Securities Lifted Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) Stake; Shorts at Pure Storage Class A (PSTG) Raised By 2.87%

Pure Storage Inc Class A (NYSE:PSTG) had an increase of 2.87% in short interest. PSTG’s SI was 15.24 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.87% from 14.82 million shares previously. With 3.65M avg volume, 4 days are for Pure Storage Inc Class A (NYSE:PSTG)’s short sellers to cover PSTG’s short positions. The SI to Pure Storage Inc Class A’s float is 8.39%. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 1.96 million shares traded. Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has declined 30.65% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSTG News: 21/05/2018 – Pure Storage 1Q Loss $64.3M; 21/05/2018 – Pure Storage Sees 2019 Rev $1.32B-$1.37B; 21/05/2018 – PURE STORAGE INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.07; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Pure Storage CEO Charles Giancarlo On Growing In An Extremely Competitive All-Flash Storage Market; 21/05/2018 – Pure Storage 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/04/2018 – Jeff Rothschild Joins Pure Storage’s Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Veeam and Pure Storage Partner to Deliver Best-In-Class Data Management Platform for the Always-On Enterprise; 21/05/2018 – Pure Storage Sees 2Q Rev $296M-$304M; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage

United American Securities Inc increased Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) stake by 3.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. United American Securities Inc acquired 3,920 shares as Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The United American Securities Inc holds 118,270 shares with $16.52M value, up from 114,350 last quarter. Disney Walt Co Disney Com now has $247.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $137.51. About 5.24 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too

Among 6 analysts covering Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pure Storage has $30 highest and $1700 lowest target. $22.43’s average target is 25.87% above currents $17.82 stock price. Pure Storage had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $1700 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The firm earned “Positive” rating on Monday, September 9 by Susquehanna. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22.

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.67 billion. The firm delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s data platform is used for a range of storage use cases, including database applications, large-scale analytics, private and public cloud infrastructure, Webscale applications, virtual server infrastructure, and virtual desktop infrastructure; and helps clients scale their businesses through real-time and accurate analytics, increase employee productivity, improve operational efficiency, and deliver compelling user experiences to their clients and partners.

