United American Securities Increases Holding in Starbucks Com (SBUX); Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Shareholder Crow Point Partners Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 3,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,227 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 6,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $111.61. About 471,285 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 1243.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 124,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 134,345 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $96.98. About 2.43M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: NYPD sergeant blames beatdown on Starbucks feeding homeless; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is getting the rights to market Starbucks’ products around the world outside the U.S. coffee company’s shops; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Some of the steps that Starbucks took as part of its anti-racial bias campaign may have been a mistake, according to this former fast-food chief executive; 24/05/2018 – Starbucks Opened Its Bathrooms to Everyone, and Some People Are Worried

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Llc holds 0% or 21,477 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Lc reported 0.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). D E Shaw & Incorporated owns 4.27 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd invested 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 11,498 shares. 166,439 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Co. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 2.03 million shares. 30,507 were reported by Naples Glob Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bessemer Secs Lc owns 3,300 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company stated it has 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Company holds 64,866 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Ma has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 105,690 shares. Baltimore reported 5,340 shares stake. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh owns 1.31M shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ELF, VSH, SHAK, CMG, DPZ, SBUX and MCD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks Management Talks Digital Initiatives, China, and More – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Starbucks Stock Popped 13% in July – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks: The American Coffee Giant Is Staying Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Pilgrim’s Pride, Starbucks, J & J Snack and Hershey – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CyberArk Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Good Is CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CYBR) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why CyberArk (CYBR) Could Be an Impressive Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyberArk (CYBR) Up 5.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.