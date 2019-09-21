United American Securities Increased Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake by $565,117; Stock Price Rose; De Burlo Group Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Decreased by $3.16 Million as Valuation Rose

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 23.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 96,478 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58 million, down from 125,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16M shares traded or 7.80% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 4,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 163,344 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.88M, up from 159,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $512.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 72,300 shares to 180,100 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.12B for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Co reported 7,813 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Old Republic International Corporation owns 727,100 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 1.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schaller Grp Inc Inc accumulated 5,795 shares. Community Group has 3.06% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 29,877 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Fca Corporation Tx reported 3,500 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Co Limited Liability Company owns 56,564 shares. New England Research Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.01% or 13,576 shares. Blume Cap has 1,375 shares. Culbertson A N And reported 59,569 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 7,803 are owned by Amarillo Bancorp. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bowen Hanes And holds 1.79% or 379,869 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monarch Cap Management invested in 3.32% or 69,298 shares. Nfc Invests reported 2,062 shares stake. Texas-based Bank & Trust has invested 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amarillo Natl Bank invested in 30,093 shares. New York-based Sandhill Capital Prtn Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Philadelphia Tru stated it has 335,518 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Newman Dignan And Sheerar stated it has 40,506 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prns Inc reported 241,129 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. Jones Finance Cos Lllp invested in 189,935 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Ltd holds 3.12% or 9.34 million shares in its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Lc stated it has 21,881 shares. Rnc Cap Limited Co reported 355,052 shares or 3.31% of all its holdings. Loudon Limited Liability Com has invested 4.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Wealth Advsrs reported 1.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).