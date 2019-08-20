United American Securities Increased Its General Electric Co Com (GE) Position by $2.15 Million; Hs Management Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 956.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 239,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 264,045 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 110.84 million shares traded or 79.54% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 04/04/2018 – GE to restate two years of earnings by April 13; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – SULZER INDIA HAS BEEN CONTRACTED TO SUPPLY 21 BARREL-TYPE BOILER FEED PUMP SETS FOR GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 02/04/2018 – Iraq signs contract with Baker Hugues, GE to process natural gas produced with crude oil; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 23/03/2018 – Asian oil, gas producers stepping up activity after long lull; 10/04/2018 – Indian Railways says deaths, injuries from accidents fall amid safety crackdown; 20/04/2018 – GE’s transportation business is valued at about $7 billion

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 30,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 233,822 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.71 million, up from 203,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $528.44. About 476,966 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Mgmt Co holds 0.04% or 4,202 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, West Oak Llc has 0.93% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 3,437 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Profund holds 1,565 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Corp has 1,010 shares. Condor Cap Management holds 0.23% or 3,225 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 607,360 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Farallon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 384,163 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holding has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Huntington Bank invested 0.1% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 17,087 are owned by Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma. Piedmont Advsrs reported 7,395 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Liability Corp has 512 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.52 million shares to 3.87M shares, valued at $143.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 123,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.77M shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00M on Monday, August 12. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19.