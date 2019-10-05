United American Securities Increased Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Holding by $826,280 as Stock Value Declined; Tuttle Tactical Management Has Upped Its Ross Stores (ROST) Position

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 162.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 8,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 14,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $108.93. About 1.28M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 2,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,735 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, up from 5,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – BOEING: QATAR ARMED FORCES SELECTS BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES UNIT; 17/05/2018 – Aging Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Make a Comeback (Video); 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 27/03/2018 – CDB AVIATION LEASE FINANCE DAC – ALL 5 AIRCRAFT ARE FROM CDB AVIATION’S ORDER BOOK WITH BOEING, AND ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER TO AIRLINE IN 2019; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing considers turning used 777 passenger jets into cargo planes- Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Defense One: BREAKING: Drone-export rules to relax; Air Force leaders want to change space; Chat with Boeing’s defense boss;; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 17/05/2018 – China said to offer $200 bln U.S. trade deficit reduction package; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE OF $59.5 BLN TO $60.5 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson And Company has 8,088 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 435,514 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 15,695 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.18% or 2,359 shares in its portfolio. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor holds 1.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,805 shares. The Indiana-based Inv has invested 1.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pnc Fincl Svcs Group owns 709,541 shares. Kidder Stephen W owns 705 shares. Independent Investors Inc invested in 4.47% or 31,810 shares. Moreover, Biondo Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,637 shares. Fragasso Grp accumulated 2,361 shares. Thomasville National Bank owns 9,650 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Madrona Financial Serv Limited Liability Corp holds 0.41% or 1,203 shares in its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,928 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt holds 0.12% or 9,024 shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,728 shares to 61,984 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 12,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,209 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.