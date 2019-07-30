United American Securities Holds Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Trimmed Position by $584,749

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 9.64M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 5,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.87 million, up from 13,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49 million shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Leading Academic Video Platform Brings Power of Machine Learning to the Classroom, Making Video Content Inclusive and Accessible; 03/04/2018 – “Slowly over time you will use Amazon as your retail search engine rather than Google,” DeGroote told CNBC; 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at an annual robotics conference; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON FILES PROSPECTUS FOR EXCHANGE OF SEVEN SERIES OF NOTES

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Financial Svcs Inc has invested 1.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bokf Na owns 0.91% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 705,221 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Westchester Cap Inc has 232,256 shares for 5.37% of their portfolio. Moreover, Foyston Gordon And Payne has 4.66% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 2.45 million are held by Keybank Association Oh. Arcadia Inv Mi owns 2,725 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation accumulated 7,687 shares. Moreover, Guyasuta Invest Advisors Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,618 shares. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Liability has 0.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Premier Asset Management Ltd Company holds 25,145 shares. Central National Bank & Trust And has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Forte Cap Limited Liability Corporation Adv has 2.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 112,406 shares. Douglass Winthrop reported 13,610 shares. Argi Investment Service Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,485 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.98 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,420 shares to 193,640 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

