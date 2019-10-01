United American Securities Holding in United Technologies Com (UTX) Trimmed by $2.71 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Declined, Personal Capital Advisors Upped by $3.00 Million Its Stake

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 45.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 20,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 25,320 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, down from 46,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 104,205 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 8,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 127,499 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.83M, up from 119,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $269.31. About 1.04M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 17/05/2018 – Netflix Favored by 13 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: BREAKING: Quebec government releases balanced budget plan, increasing education spending by 5%, health by; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 14/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: No distribution is on board but sources say that Netflix is eyeing it; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix And Says It Expects 2018 To Be ‘negative Cash Flow Trough’ — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 05/03/2018 – Netflix’s Hastings Steals Spotlight With Top Wealth Gain in 2018; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $9.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12,592 shares to 10,524 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDC) by 15,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,137 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,413 shares. New York-based Arrow Fincl has invested 1.93% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 141 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Guardian Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 292 were accumulated by Jcic Asset Management Incorporated. Hillman Co holds 67,071 shares or 11.66% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Lc has invested 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 7,599 were reported by Highland Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. Raymond James Ser has invested 0.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0.3% or 58,472 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsr stated it has 420 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raymond James & Assoc has 0.19% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Ohio-based Horan Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Walleye Trading Ltd Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gm Advisory Group Inc reported 3,653 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coldstream Capital Management Inc holds 0.26% or 24,171 shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Ltd reported 1.27% stake. Halsey Associates Ct holds 0.13% or 5,732 shares in its portfolio. Kepos Limited Partnership invested in 103,500 shares. 31,236 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Bluestein R H & Company accumulated 3,314 shares. 10 holds 18,503 shares. 9,128 are held by Rosenbaum Jay D. Forbes J M Llp holds 0.3% or 12,062 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0.41% or 49,490 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 577,390 shares. Capital City Tru Fl stated it has 21,565 shares. Eagle Glob Advsrs owns 1,948 shares. Vantage Invest Lc has invested 0.86% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Davis R M owns 275,828 shares.

