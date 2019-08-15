United American Securities Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT) Trimmed by $1.18 Million as Share Price Rose; Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Valuation Rose While Alpine Partners Vi Lifted Stake by $410,650

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 18.44M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.76% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.7. About 4.41 million shares traded or 116.61% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,313 shares to 18,461 shares, valued at $32.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com by 32,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Incorporated Ct holds 7.17% or 63,389 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.02% stake. Arizona State Retirement holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.50M shares. Somerset invested in 5.22% or 84,103 shares. Mariner Ltd Company reported 887,985 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 21,161 shares. Germany-based Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 1.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Management Of Virginia Limited Co has 1.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,235 shares. Chem Comml Bank holds 113,679 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 1.09% or 1.48M shares. Leisure Mgmt holds 2.02% or 20,325 shares. 51,685 are owned by Prelude Mngmt Ltd Llc. First Dallas Secs Inc holds 5,760 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 153,000 shares. Sit Associate has invested 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.