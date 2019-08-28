United American Securities Has Upped Its Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Holding by $716,250; Bruce & Co Trimmed Its Stake in Amerco (UHAL) by $2.41 Million as Market Value Rose

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 180.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 5,825 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 2,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $217.13. About 230,516 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12 million, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $347.78. About 36,850 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 30/04/2018 – Growing Joplin: U-Haul Adding New Self-Storage, Jobs with Warehouse Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO DECLARES 50C/SHRS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilen Investment Management holds 9.93% or 35,791 shares in its portfolio. Tobam invested in 0.07% or 3,751 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.37% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Ftb Advisors holds 78 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 1,524 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Comm has 0.04% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 20,610 shares. 8,213 were accumulated by Finance Counselors Inc. Asset Management One Limited holds 0.01% or 3,847 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Co holds 0.01% or 373 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 781 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability owns 766 shares. 5,489 are held by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 449 shares.

Bruce & Co Inc, which manages about $644.66 million and $511.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,700 shares to 98,300 shares, valued at $18.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.