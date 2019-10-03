United American Securities Has Raised Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stake by $4.85 Million as Stock Value Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Utah Retirement Systems Lowered Stake as Valuation Declined

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 89.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 34,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 73,953 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.30 million, up from 39,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 12.05 million shares traded or 64.62% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 17,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 839,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.96M, down from 856,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 32.06 million shares traded or 69.47% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,193 shares to 29,566 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.73 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.