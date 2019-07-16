United American Securities Has Raised Its Position in Apple Com (AAPL) by $5.30 Million; Antero Res (AR) Shareholder Brave Warrior Advisors Lifted Its Stake by $6.68 Million

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 834,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11.94 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.43 million, up from 11.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 9.02 million shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 28,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.08 million, up from 93,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 16.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 10/05/2018 – Apple abandons €850m data centre project in Ireland; 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal Trust holds 0.27% or 15,878 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 153,780 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 3.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lmr Ptnrs Llp has 4,273 shares. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca owns 323,821 shares for 7.86% of their portfolio. Jensen Inv Mngmt reported 3.27% stake. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 150,654 shares. Scott & Selber Inc stated it has 3.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Virginia-based Burke & Herbert Bancshares & Tru has invested 3.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 17.87M shares. 79,414 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Incorporated. American Inv Service accumulated 1.76% or 29,180 shares. Cypress Asset Tx has 60,340 shares. Northside Capital Management Ltd Com owns 2,214 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.91% or 727,714 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofA sees $1 EPS hit from Apple tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Simplicity Trumps Everything – Live Trading News” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple raised as ‘re-valuation’ stock – Evercore – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix “The Cable Killer”: Can They Remain The Streaming King? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 381,980 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0% or 6,200 shares in its portfolio. Key Gp Hldgs (Cayman) Ltd accumulated 11.55M shares. 17,217 are held by Virtu Fin Limited Co. Edge Wealth Llc invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 48,911 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parametric Associates Llc has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Fpr Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested 4.29% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Services Automobile Association owns 247,120 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 2,228 shares. 6.69M are held by Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University. Utah Retirement accumulated 45,542 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa, a France-based fund reported 77,664 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 62,142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).