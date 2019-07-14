United American Securities Has Lowered Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding by $1.18 Million; Hs Management Partners Has Trimmed Its Ebay (EBAY) Holding by $93.30 Million; Market Valuation Rose

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 2.52M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.87M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.73M, down from 6.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 5.29 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06 million and $221.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 124,345 shares to 134,345 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 22,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Icon Advisers has 0.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 6.87 million are held by Pension Serv. Lvw Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 42,271 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Marathon Cap holds 28,142 shares. North American Corp holds 148,217 shares or 2.91% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt, Delaware-based fund reported 832,118 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Ltd Llc has 3.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Menora Mivtachim, a Israel-based fund reported 752,203 shares. Addenda Capital Inc owns 130,329 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Heritage Mngmt Corporation holds 2.75% or 391,276 shares. Ycg Limited Company has 98,228 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Fdx Advisors has 0.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 188,676 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 8,695 shares. Rnc Cap Management Ltd Com reported 2.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). invested in 5.51% or 39,635 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 19,058 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Capital Fund Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Fdx invested in 0.06% or 37,254 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 391,221 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh invested in 0.42% or 10,947 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 130,702 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Waverton Inv Management owns 18,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Covington Cap Mgmt reported 22,440 shares. Gulf Interest Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has 216,247 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communications holds 0.04% or 67,575 shares in its portfolio. Majedie Asset has 748,308 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Perritt Cap Mngmt invested in 0.17% or 11,943 shares.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.04 million for 20.44 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 59,990 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $152.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 132,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).