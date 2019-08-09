United American Securities Has Lifted Its Estee Lauder Companies Cl (EL) Position; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Shareholder Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Raised Stake

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (EL) by 273.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 9,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 3,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $186.43. About 1.16M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 32,944 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 30,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $162.22. About 613,303 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Lc holds 7,986 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 3,150 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 16,474 shares in its portfolio. 27,080 are owned by Ipswich Investment Mngmt Com Inc. 2,000 were reported by Argent Mngmt Ltd Llc. Ww Asset Incorporated has 15,207 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. North Star Investment Management invested in 0% or 170 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 697,417 shares. Stephens Ar owns 2,186 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 15,132 shares. Alley Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.06% or 21,708 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.06% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cypress Mgmt Ltd Co (Wy) has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 10,810 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Girard Ptnrs Limited invested 0.07% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $78.18 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $5.84M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 11. On Tuesday, February 12 PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 8,187 shares.

