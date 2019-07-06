United American Securities Has Lifted Holding in Estee Lauder Companies Cl (EL); Hemenway Trust Company Increased Its Eog Resources (EOG) Position by $2.88 Million; Market Valuation Declined

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (EL) by 273.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 9,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 3,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $185.35. About 675,299 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 30,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,194 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77M, up from 82,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 5.34M shares traded or 48.14% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. $1.52 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Demsey John. $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP. 22,788 shares were sold by MOSS SARA E, worth $3.42 million. On Tuesday, February 12 PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 8,187 shares. Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96M worth of stock. On Wednesday, February 6 Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 29,366 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 132,202 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 1.88 million shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Com owns 1,174 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bluemountain Capital Ltd stated it has 26,366 shares. Cambridge Trust accumulated 0.12% or 12,395 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Communications Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,395 shares. Avalon Ltd Liability has invested 0.31% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Profund Advisors Ltd has 0.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,906 shares. Moreover, Macroview Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 2.82M shares. Adirondack has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Brookmont Mgmt accumulated 3,744 shares or 0.38% of the stock.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $235,851 activity.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 14,478 shares to 42,948 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 6,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,527 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).