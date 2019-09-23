United American Securities Has Decreased United Technologies Com (UTX) Position By $2.71 Million; Shorts at RUMO SA (RUMOF) Raised By 299900%

United American Securities Inc decreased United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) stake by 45.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. United American Securities Inc sold 20,865 shares as United Technologies Corp Com (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The United American Securities Inc holds 25,320 shares with $3.30M value, down from 46,185 last quarter. United Technologies Corp Com now has $117.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $135.84. About 1.75 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire

RUMO SA (OTCMKTS:RUMOF) had an increase of 299900% in short interest. RUMOF’s SI was 300,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 299900% from 100 shares previously. It closed at $5.49 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 14.29% above currents $135.84 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by Bernstein. Cowen & Co upgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 47 shares. Citigroup reported 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk, Japan-based fund reported 710,310 shares. Chatham Gp holds 2,110 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Haverford Services has invested 2.96% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Haverford Trust Comm has 2.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cutler Counsel invested in 1.57% or 62,957 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 547,238 shares. Veritas Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2,695 shares. Stifel has invested 0.54% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 24,300 are held by Cna. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.31% or 8.34 million shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sol has 0.18% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,980 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Rumo S.A. (OTCMKTS:RUMOF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 CBD Stocks to Buy That Are Still Worth Your Investment Dollars – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Glencore’s Prospects In A Risk-Off Environment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nissan starts search for new CEO – FT – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Rumo S.A. (OTCMKTS:RUMOF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Rumors Of Plus500’s Death Are Greatly Exaggerated – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Undervalued TomTom: Takeover Speculation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Rumo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides rail transportation services. The company has market cap of $. It operates in three divisions: Northern Operations, South Operations, and Container Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers logistics services primarily for export commodities, including integrated transport solution, handling, storage, and shipment from the production centers to the southern and southeast ports.