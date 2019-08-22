United American Securities Has Decreased Its Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT) by $1.18 Million; As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Decreased Stake by $702,506

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 5,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 373,721 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.24M, down from 378,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $131.25. About 4.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 15.86M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,670 shares to 391,549 shares, valued at $74.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV) by 24,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 22,961 shares to 323,331 shares, valued at $64.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW).