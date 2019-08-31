United American Securities Has Cut Its Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Holding by $1.84 Million; Palestra Capital Management Has Trimmed Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $28.06 Million

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 719,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.16 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.26M, down from 3.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of Indirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Is Comcast Going to Crash Dinsey’s Deal With Fox?: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its $31 billion bid for British broadcaster Sky; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Culture Secretary Doesn’t Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast’s Sky Bid; 21/05/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID GOOD FOR COMPETITION IN THE U.K; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 11/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this fall, NBC News confirms

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 419,533 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 3.33% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Fdx Inc has 0.54% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wealth Architects Ltd holds 0.12% or 1,604 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Financial accumulated 8,988 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,355 shares. Fiera reported 4.18M shares. The California-based Covington Cap has invested 0.45% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.52% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First State Bank Tru holds 0.85% or 5,860 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Company has 0.16% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,731 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co accumulated 456,982 shares. Hikari Power reported 10,000 shares. Glenview Retail Bank Trust Dept holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,810 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. $4.22 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Mastercard Foundation on Friday, August 2.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,313 shares to 18,461 shares, valued at $32.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 22,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito Bank And Tru reported 0.06% stake. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.31% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.72% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 2.94 million were reported by Waddell & Reed Fin. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 171,523 shares in its portfolio. Central Bancorporation Com holds 107,401 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Company stated it has 13,478 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 5,322 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.9% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 170,612 shares. Zeke Advsrs Llc owns 294,632 shares. Smithfield Co stated it has 55,039 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 378,566 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership invested in 0.2% or 45,479 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 8.03M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 2.50M shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 964,925 shares to 971,225 shares, valued at $91.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.