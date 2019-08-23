United American Securities Has Cut Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT) as Market Valuation Rose; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Cut Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $359,316

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 6,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 63,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, down from 70,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 20.67M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 31.55M shares traded or 29.33% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Macy’s, Cisco Systems, and Tilray – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, XOM, CSCO, MA – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: CSCO,PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22.46M were reported by Loomis Sayles & Lp. 30,950 are held by Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Com. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Llc holds 28.30M shares. Grimes And holds 1.34% or 316,531 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 920,834 shares. Stonebridge Cap invested 3.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Co owns 9,878 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap reported 1.45M shares. Marco owns 3.52% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 351,100 shares. Moreover, Telos Capital Mngmt has 2.86% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Putnam Invs Ltd Co stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora invested in 77,630 shares. Bonness Enterp Inc accumulated 79,700 shares. 174,218 were accumulated by Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 16,139 shares to 94,227 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Realty Corp Reit (NYSE:COR) by 4,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc has 13,800 shares. Monroe Retail Bank & Tru Mi reported 0.78% stake. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 5.93% or 26,554 shares in its portfolio. Md Sass Investors Service accumulated 147,359 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Llc has 34,105 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Ims Capital Mgmt invested 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gabelli Funds Llc accumulated 743,649 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Van Strum And Towne holds 9.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 110,830 shares. Spc Incorporated invested 1.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perkins Mngmt holds 17,710 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Bender Robert owns 1,887 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gp Llc holds 1.51% or 28,449 shares. Notis has invested 2.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hillsdale Inv Management holds 0.03% or 3,240 shares in its portfolio. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd accumulated 1.35 million shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Microsoft Acquires jClarity To Bolster Azure’s Java Team – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.