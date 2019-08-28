United American Securities Decreased Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position as Shares Rose; Financial Architects Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Position

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4093.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 16,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 16,773 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $181.58. About 2.61M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change its business model to win back trust, says early advisor; 18/04/2018 – Politicus USA: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 08/05/2018 – Facebook forming a new blockchain group, headed by Coinbase board member; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Kamala Harris Puts Skills as Former Attorney General to Use; 06/04/2018 – Facebook faces fresh scrutiny in Asia over massive data leak; 20/03/2018 – The report follows a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after research firm Cambridge Analytica was alleged to have improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Designing Own Computer Chips, Says Bloomberg — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 19/03/2018 – Socionext to Demonstrate Advanced Encoding and Decoding of Multiple Live Video Streams at Annual NAB Show

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $134.81. About 5.05 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 261,841 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burney owns 192,451 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And Company has 0.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 557,207 shares. 37,680 are held by Page Arthur B. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Co holds 3.17% or 37,320 shares in its portfolio. Moon Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 3,865 shares. Jbf Capital accumulated 180,000 shares. World Asset Inc reported 532,023 shares. Cooperman Leon G holds 1.77% or 245,705 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Mgmt invested 4.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 2.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 2.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). America First Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Round Table Svcs Limited Liability has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 22,961 shares to 323,331 shares, valued at $64.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (NYSE:EL) by 9,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,973 shares to 84,859 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 9,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,040 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EZM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Trust stated it has 1.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1.68M shares or 0% of the stock. Redwood Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.29% or 25,000 shares. City Holdings holds 20,429 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Capital Advsrs owns 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,647 shares. Tekne Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 8.58% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 198,680 shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp accumulated 6,513 shares. First Commonwealth Finance Corp Pa reported 3,504 shares. 30,637 are owned by Whittier Company Of Nevada. Wildcat Management Ltd Liability holds 42,053 shares or 4.11% of its portfolio. Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 7,700 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na reported 420 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited Company owns 0.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 13,638 shares. Hillhouse Mgmt Limited holds 2.12% or 305,197 shares. Regions Fin holds 88,758 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.