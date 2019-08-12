United American Securities Decreased Its Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT) by $1.18 Million as Stock Price Rose; Salzhauer Michael Has Lowered Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Position as Valuation Rose

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 62.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 9,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 5,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 275,613 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 13/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Geico to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory Auto Insurance; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 24/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Updated Disaster Response and Recovery Plan Requirements for Insurers; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.53. About 4.97 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06 million and $221.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com by 32,545 shares to 55,275 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 124,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management reported 405,455 shares or 5.18% of all its holdings. Acropolis Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 34,231 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 50,245 shares. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Company reported 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bbva Compass Natl Bank Inc has invested 1.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Lc has 62,235 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 278,770 shares. 355,653 are held by Ameritas Investment Ptnrs. Canal, a South Carolina-based fund reported 132,000 shares. Zweig has 2.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paw Cap accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Dubuque Fincl Bank Trust, Iowa-based fund reported 157,646 shares. Barr E S & holds 0.12% or 10,008 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 4.84M shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. 496,139 were reported by Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 58,086 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.72% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Llc holds 4.68M shares. Hightower Llc holds 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 47,712 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 157,705 shares. Moreover, Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 18,832 were accumulated by Intrust Bank & Trust Na. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.44% or 1.38 million shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Hillsdale Mgmt Inc accumulated 6,020 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd reported 3,000 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Fin reported 5,357 shares. 72,005 were accumulated by Meeder Asset. 92,000 were reported by Mu Invs. Vision Capital Management holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 58,629 shares.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.10M for 8.90 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.