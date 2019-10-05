United American Securities Cut United Technologies Com (UTX) Holding by $2.71 Million; Stock Declined; As Yum Brands (YUM) Share Value Rose, Northcoast Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $1.02 Million

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 9,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 85,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48M, down from 94,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $114.66. About 1.20 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 45.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 20,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 25,320 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, down from 46,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability reported 90,965 shares. Acg Wealth owns 2,125 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Frontier Invest Mgmt Com has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 41,896 were accumulated by Fort Washington Advsr Oh. Amer Money Ltd Com has 2.2% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 37,208 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP holds 5.15% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 4.53 million shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 23.45M shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.06% or 131,187 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd reported 4,755 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.1% or 1.50M shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 0.04% or 32,500 shares. Duncker Streett Incorporated owns 600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.24% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 74,300 shares. 232,311 are owned by Plante Moran Advisors Lc. Monetary Mgmt Inc reported 2,200 shares.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $286.50 million for 30.17 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWD) by 19,944 shares to 26,750 shares, valued at $826,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR) by 90,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 194,102 shares. Homrich & Berg stated it has 7,586 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med invested 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). M Kraus & has 55,936 shares. Orrstown Finance Serv Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 549 shares. 25,576 were reported by Baxter Bros. Tctc Hldg Limited Company reported 53,399 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Vestor Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 8,075 were accumulated by Old Point Financial Services N A. Soroban Capital Prtnrs LP owns 5.33M shares or 10.42% of their US portfolio. Lifeplan Fin Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Strategic Finance Svcs holds 0.43% or 24,787 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc holds 57,163 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Accredited Invsts Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 1,608 shares. Blue Fin Cap accumulated 0.6% or 9,020 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 16.57 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.