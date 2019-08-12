United American Securities Cut Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Ares Cap (ARCC) Shareholder Optimum Investment Advisors Has Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 69,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 16,760 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 86,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 1.57M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 25,401 shares to 25,901 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 12,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $245,837 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F, worth $36,720 on Tuesday, August 6. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045 worth of stock or 4,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 12,800 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 3.27M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bruni J V stated it has 2.42M shares or 7.52% of all its holdings. Gideon Capital Advsr Inc holds 0.14% or 22,759 shares. State Street reported 110,389 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 2.73 million shares. Allen Invest Ltd holds 0.12% or 218,336 shares. 73,199 were accumulated by Ipswich Investment Mgmt Incorporated. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Northern Tru reported 191,240 shares. Millennium Management invested in 0.02% or 686,378 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 523,235 shares. Boston Prtn holds 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 322,070 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd invested in 0.06% or 246,170 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthquest holds 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 13,613 shares. Horrell Management Inc reported 2,510 shares. Parametric Port Associate Lc accumulated 23.05M shares. Baskin Fin Services reported 177,441 shares stake. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability accumulated 113,333 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 160,681 are owned by Albion Financial Gru Ut. Moreover, Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Liability has 4.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 338,558 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 2.62 million shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Co holds 140,345 shares. Blume Management invested in 3.67% or 59,277 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt owns 70,060 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Letko Brosseau & Assoc reported 4,000 shares. Capital Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 63,090 shares stake. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Co invested in 30,109 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory holds 3.29 million shares or 0.66% of its portfolio.