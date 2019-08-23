United American Securities Cut Its Stake in Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) by $1.84 Million as Stock Price Rose; Shareholder Truenorth Has Boosted Biogen (BIIB) Position

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $280.6. About 532,230 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 1,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 10,214 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 8,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $230.59. About 96,361 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06 million and $221.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 22,961 shares to 323,331 shares, valued at $64.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5.00 million shares. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 0.54% or 53,983 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Incorporated Oh accumulated 10,765 shares. Lone Pine Capital Limited, Connecticut-based fund reported 2.79 million shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 328,514 shares. Cypress Capital Grp has invested 1.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Motco owns 132 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Logan Cap owns 180,449 shares. Mackenzie Corp has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Haverford Co holds 2.94% or 671,741 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs stated it has 17,409 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Omers Administration Corp invested in 0.09% or 30,855 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 1.55% or 2.60M shares. American Century Companies holds 1.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 5.28 million shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,000 were reported by Fincl Gru. 4,622 are held by Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.12% or 10,400 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones Associate Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1,657 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 137,952 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Investment House Lc has 0.18% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 7,097 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Guardian Life Ins Company Of America has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.94% stake. Greatmark Investment Ptnrs Incorporated stated it has 0.28% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Com has 3,546 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Ser invested in 0.04% or 825 shares. City Hldgs Com reported 275 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,526 shares to 16,709 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 113,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,113 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.