United American Securities Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake as Share Value Declined; Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) Shareholder Albert D Mason Has Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Declined

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,711 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.64M, down from 18,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying that the e-commerce company should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is using a government stimulus package to lure Amazon to open a data center in the kingdom; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Says Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members; 11/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs:; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Signs Exclusive 2-year Deal With Oscar-winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 20,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 63,744 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 84,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 272,399 shares traded or 183.10% up from the average. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,821 were reported by Meridian Commerce. Contravisory Management Incorporated holds 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 41 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt reported 0.12% stake. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lowe Brockenbrough Inc invested in 2.04% or 7,921 shares. Green Valley Investors Llc reported 119,352 shares stake. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.45% or 319,528 shares. Jag Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,911 shares. Bb&T stated it has 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Halsey Associate Ct has 12,770 shares for 4.32% of their portfolio. Orleans Mngmt Corp La invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Omers Administration holds 0.07% or 3,500 shares. Advisors Management Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 601 shares. World Asset Mngmt has invested 2.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 9,246 were reported by Cwm Limited Com.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold UBA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 23.42 million shares or 1.46% more from 23.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0% stake. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 239,076 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 202,601 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). 35,742 are held by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.48% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 84,390 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Ltd invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 46,819 shares. Denali Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 67 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability owns 29,682 shares. The Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Legal General Grp Pcl owns 177,613 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp holds 16,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

