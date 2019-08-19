United American Securities Continues to Hold Holding in Apple Com (AAPL); As Bce (BCE) Market Value Rose, Holder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Increased Its Position

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 28,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.08M, up from 93,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.16. About 19.19 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in “near future”; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Buy Probed as EU Targets Music App’s Data Trove; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 28/03/2018 – Tech Times: Apple Makes Once-Exclusive iMac Pro Accessories Available For All Users; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Bce Inc. (BCE) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 31,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 454,970 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21M, up from 423,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 355,807 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11,005 shares to 493,990 shares, valued at $116.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Inc. Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 28,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,534 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 2 Special Stocks to Boost Retirement Wealth and Income – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 28, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Battle of the High-Yield Telecoms: BCE (TSX:BCE) vs. Telus (TSX:T) â€¦ Which Should You Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 High-Yield Stocks for Dividend Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Dividend Investors: Breaking Down Canadian Telecom Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “BCE (TSX:BCE) Stock Is Losing its Lustreâ€¦ Should You Still Own it? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 04, 2019.