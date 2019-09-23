United American Securities Boosted Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake; Ruhnn Holding Limited – American Depositary Shares (RUHN) Sellers Decreased By 44.67% Their Shorts

United American Securities Inc increased Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) stake by 2.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. United American Securities Inc acquired 4,249 shares as Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The United American Securities Inc holds 163,344 shares with $21.88 million value, up from 159,095 last quarter. Microsoft Corp Com now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $139.48. About 11.00 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland

Ruhnn Holding Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:RUHN) had a decrease of 44.67% in short interest. RUHN’s SI was 237,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 44.67% from 428,900 shares previously. With 521,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Ruhnn Holding Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:RUHN)’s short sellers to cover RUHN’s short positions. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 166,769 shares traded. Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 5.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.25 million shares. Indiana Trust Management holds 1.11% or 15,121 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment reported 3,631 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Company invested in 310,000 shares or 6.54% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 2.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Mgmt Lc (Wy) holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 666 shares. Primecap Company Ca holds 3.47% or 35.06 million shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested in 46,368 shares. Brinker Cap invested in 0.7% or 142,389 shares. Brookstone Capital Management reported 21,889 shares. Capwealth Advsr Limited Company reported 4.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Btim Corp owns 1.75M shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Graham Management Limited Partnership invested in 1.04% or 265,000 shares. Somerville Kurt F has invested 2.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 6.33% above currents $139.48 stock price. Microsoft had 25 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 19. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $581.48 million. The firm engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to clients through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s online stores primarily provide women's apparel, cosmetics, shoes, and handbags.

More notable recent Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Ruhn Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: RUHN) on Behalf of Ruhn Stockholders and Encourages Ruhn Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rocket ride for Ruhnn Holding – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 3, 2019 : CDTX, RUHN, BT, TVIX, TS, QQQ, AMD, SNAP, ORCL, TQQQ, HMY, SAN – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ruhnn Holding Limited to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences and Conduct Non-Deal Roadshow – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 30, 2019.