United American Securities Boosted Its Apple Com (AAPL) Stake by $5.30 Million as Stock Rose; Graham Capital Management LP Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 28,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.08 million, up from 93,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81M shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers; 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Mgmt Lc invested in 2.52% or 363,266 shares. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd stated it has 1.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 499,861 shares. Bollard Grp Incorporated Lc holds 27,608 shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs Lc invested 0.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cna Fin has invested 0.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 11,074 shares. Mirador Capital Prtn Limited Partnership holds 31,273 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paloma Prtn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership invested in 1.37M shares or 1.22% of the stock. Pggm has 2.03 million shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Iowa Savings Bank has 3.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,315 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca holds 2.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 45,589 shares. Sit Invest Incorporated invested in 1.56% or 259,975 shares.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 5.00 million shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $610.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).