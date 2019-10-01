United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) Reaches $88.84 After 9.00% Up Move; Shorts at Pro-dex (PDEX) Raised By 385.37%

The stock of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.49% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.84. About 752,520 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has risen 14.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 13/03/2018 – UAL NOW SEES 1Q PRASM UP 1%-3% Y/Y; 14/03/2018 – DOT SAYS IT IS IN CONTACT WITH DEPT OF AGRICULTURE, THE AGENCY THAT ENFORCES ANIMAL WELFARE ACT AND HANDLES COMPLAINTS OF ALLEGED ANIMAL ABUSE; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 5.7 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UNITED AIRLINES AND AIR NEW ZEALAND ANNOUNCE NEW NONSTOP SERVICE BETWEEN CHICAGO AND AUCKLAND; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASM EX. FUEL, PROFIT SHARING, THIRD-PARTY BUSINESS EXPENSE & SPECIAL CHARGES OF 10.01-10.11 CENTS; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO OSCAR MUNOZ COMMENTS TO REPORTERS IN CHICAGO; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: United Airlines CFO Levy to leave, airline starts search for replacement; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Consolidated PRASM 13.70 Cents to 13.97 Cents; 17/04/2018 – United Extends Airfare Gains as Travel Demand Bolsters Outlook; 24/05/2018 – United Continental Holdings Names Jane C. Garvey as Non-Executive ChairmanThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $22.83B company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $96.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:UAL worth $2.05B more.

Pro-dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) had an increase of 385.37% in short interest. PDEX’s SI was 19,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 385.37% from 4,100 shares previously. With 28,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Pro-dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX)’s short sellers to cover PDEX’s short positions. The SI to Pro-dex Inc’s float is 0.65%. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 409 shares traded. Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) has risen 124.59% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 124.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PDEX News: 10/05/2018 – PRO-DEX INC QTRLY NET SALES DOWN 17 PCT TO $5.5 MLN; QTRLY SHR $0.11; 19/04/2018 DJ Pro-Dex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDEX)

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 5.68 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

United Continental Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $22.83 billion. The firm transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. It has a 9.03 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 1,231 aircraft.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and makes powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. The company has market cap of $60.39 million. It also makes plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. It has a 15.41 P/E ratio. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services.

