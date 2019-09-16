United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) EPS Estimated At $3.91; Coldstream Capital Management Has Lifted By $9.42 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 61.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Coldstream Capital Management Inc acquired 4,978 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Coldstream Capital Management Inc holds 13,107 shares with $24.82 million value, up from 8,129 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $909.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – SBA, Amazon Team Up to Host ‘Tech Transforming Idaho Small Business’ E-Commerce Training April 4; 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate; 13/03/2018 – Tony Romm: for the moment, sources say the event is set for March 20. hearing attendees are reps from FB, Google, Amazon, Snap; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:

Analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report $3.91 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.85 EPS change or 27.78% from last quarter’s $3.06 EPS. UAL’s profit would be $1.00B giving it 5.84 P/E if the $3.91 EPS is correct. After having $4.21 EPS previously, United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -7.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $91.35. About 3.00M shares traded or 18.42% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q OPER REV. $9.03B, EST. $9.02B; 13/03/2018 – United Airlines apologizes for dog that died after being put in overhead bin; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q EPS 52c; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – EXPECT 2018 NON-FUEL CASM TO BE DOWN 1 PCT TO FLAT; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q PRASM Up 2.7%; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO OSCAR MUNOZ COMMENTS TO REPORTERS IN CHICAGO; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS QTRLY PRASM UP 2.7 PCT; QTRLY CASM UP 0.6 PCT; 18/04/2018 – UNITED CFO:LOOKING TO BUY ADDL WIDEBODY & NARROWBODY AIRCRAFT; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 SHR $6.50 TO $8.50

United Continental Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $23.47 billion. The firm transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. It has a 9.29 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 1,231 aircraft.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold United Airlines Holdings, Inc. shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Advsr Ltd Llc owns 250 shares. Cls Invests Lc invested in 1,053 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.05% or 13.85M shares in its portfolio. Korea Corp owns 82,384 shares. Lpl Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Addison Cap owns 2,476 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Prelude Ltd Com holds 0% or 738 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.13% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Gideon Capital Inc stated it has 30,338 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. 2.82 million were accumulated by Citadel Lc. United Automobile Association reported 915,622 shares. Creative Planning owns 15,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.07% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 45,878 shares. Twin Cap Incorporated has 0.04% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 11,822 shares or 0% of the stock.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) stake by 4,896 shares to 214,270 valued at $23.77M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 11,644 shares and now owns 157,152 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2253.89’s average target is 22.54% above currents $1839.34 stock price. Amazon had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.