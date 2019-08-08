United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Major Airlines companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United Airlines Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.46% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.3% of United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.07% of all Major Airlines companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have United Airlines Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Airlines Holdings Inc. 0.00% 26.70% 5.40% Industry Average 3.70% 19.94% 5.42%

Valuation and Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Airlines Holdings Inc. N/A 86 9.34 Industry Average 606.16M 16.36B 17.79

United Airlines Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio United Airlines Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for United Airlines Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Airlines Holdings Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 3.33 2.96

United Airlines Holdings Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $99, suggesting a potential upside of 14.27%. The potential upside of the rivals is 61.69%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, United Airlines Holdings Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Airlines Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Airlines Holdings Inc. -3.36% 3.91% 4.51% 5.08% 14.79% 9.77% Industry Average 4.28% 8.08% 17.54% 21.87% 42.00% 28.84%

For the past year United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

United Airlines Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.63 and has 0.59 Quick Ratio. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Airlines Holdings Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.16 shows that United Airlines Holdings Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s peers are 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors United Airlines Holdings Inc.