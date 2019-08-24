Unit (UNT) Shareholder Van Den Berg Management I Has Trimmed Its Position; P2 Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Position in Maximus (MMS) by $8.82 Million as Stock Rose

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Unit Corp (UNT) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 21,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.94% . The institutional investor held 908,316 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93M, down from 929,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Unit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 11.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $2.77. About 1.50 million shares traded or 109.84% up from the average. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 74.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.01% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Borrowing Base Can Increase Following Use of Proceeds to Pay Down Principal Balance Under Credit Pact; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO ACCELERATE DRILLING PROGRAM OF UNIT’S UPSTREAM SUBSIDIARY, UNIT PETROLEUM CO; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP PRODUCTION VIEW UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – ON MAY 10, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY THAT IS EQUALLY OWNED BETWEEN CO & SP INVESTOR HOLDINGS, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Unit Corp Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Unit Corporation to Sell 50% Interest in Midstream Subsidiary; 04/04/2018 – Unit Corporation Completes the Sale of 50% Interest in Midstream Subsidiary; 04/04/2018 – Unit Corp Completes the Sale of 50% Interest in Midstream Subsidiary; 05/03/2018 INTERDIGITAL – PLANS TO EFFECT CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING WHEREBY CO TO CREATE NEW FIRST-TIER UNIT CORP WHICH IN TURN WILL CREATE NEW DIRECT UNIT CORP; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Borrowing Base Can Increase Following Receipt of Proceeds of at Least $200 Million From Asset Sale

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 125,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13M, up from 946,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.82. About 245,656 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold UNT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 46.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 47.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Moreover, D E Shaw has 0% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 128,378 shares. Moreover, Tower Cap Ltd Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 112 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 84,172 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 49,467 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc owns 56 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 5.94M shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 188,687 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 34,981 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 34,221 shares. 49,272 were reported by Raymond James And Assocs. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Deutsche National Bank Ag invested 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). 59,072 were reported by Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corporation.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $121,329 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $19,829 was bought by ADCOCK J MICHAEL. Young Frank Q also bought $27,400 worth of Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) on Tuesday, August 13.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 30,000 shares to 99,660 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 143,600 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $160.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.