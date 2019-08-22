Unit (UNT) Reaches $3.12 After 7.00% Down Move; PERSEUS MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUST (PMNXF) Shorts Down By 19.55%

The stock of Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 355,441 shares traded. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 74.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.01% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Borrowing Base Can Increase Following Receipt of Proceeds of at Least $200 Million From Asset Sale; 20/04/2018 – DJ Unit Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNT); 04/04/2018 – Unit Corporation Completes the Sale of 50% Interest in Midstream Subsidiary; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q Rev $205.1M; 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – ON MAY 10, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY THAT IS EQUALLY OWNED BETWEEN CO & SP INVESTOR HOLDINGS, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Borrowing Base Can Increase Following Use of Proceeds to Pay Down Principal Balance Under Credit Pact; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. in Amended Senior Credit Agreement With Multiple Lenders; 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT CREATES 5-YR, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AN OPTION TO RAISE CREDIT AMOUNT UP TO $250 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Unit Corp Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q EPS 15cThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $173.06M company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $2.90 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:UNT worth $12.11M less.

PERSEUS MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) had a decrease of 19.55% in short interest. PMNXF’s SI was 1.29 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 19.55% from 1.60 million shares previously. With 65,200 avg volume, 20 days are for PERSEUS MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:PMNXF)’s short sellers to cover PMNXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.51. About 24,237 shares traded. Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Perseus Mining: On Track To Produce 500,000 Ounces Of Gold In 2022 – Seeking Alpha” on December 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Perseus Mining – Undervalued And With A Near-Term Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roxgold: Is There A High-Grading Problem? – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “When Dreams Come True: Perseus Mining And Amara Mining Announce Merger Plans – Seeking Alpha” published on February 29, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Semafo: The Boungou Mine Is A Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Perseus Mining Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company has market cap of $507.43 million. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine comprising 480 square kilometers of tenements located in the Republic of Ghana; SissinguÃ© gold mine covering an area of 885 square kilometers located in CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire; BÃ©lÃ© Gold Project located in CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire; and YaourÃ© gold project located in central CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Unit Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 46.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 47.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). 47,935 are held by Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 45,838 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 17,460 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Ipg Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Everence Mngmt Inc holds 10,610 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 496,096 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gsa Prtn Llp owns 10,452 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has 0% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 12,217 shares. 16,797 are held by Renaissance Tech Limited Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 191,786 shares.

More notable recent Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Unit Corp (UNT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Estee Lauder Profit Beats Views – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PEDEVCO and Ferroglobe among Energy/Materials gainers; Unit Corporation and Americas Silver among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Profire Energy and KLX Energy Services among Energy/Materials gainers; YPF and Ternium among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.