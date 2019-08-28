Unit (UNT) Reaches $3.06 After 4.00% Up Move; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Decreased By $362,076 Its Danaher (DHR) Position

The stock of Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 13.15% or $0.355 during the last trading session, reaching $3.055. About 327,298 shares traded. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 74.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.01% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 21C; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP – FOURTH AMENDMENT AMENDS CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BETWEEN CO AND CERTAIN LENDERS ON SEPT 13, 2011; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP. TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN MIDSTREAM UNIT; 02/04/2018 – Unit Corp Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q EPS 15c; 09/03/2018 – UNIT CORP EXTENDS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT’S TERM TO APRIL 4, ’19; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR DECREASE IN MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT TO $475 MLN, INCREASE IN BORROWING BASE TO $525 MLN, AMONG OTHERS; 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT CREATES 5-YR, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AN OPTION TO RAISE CREDIT AMOUNT UP TO $250 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Borrowing Base Can Increase Following Use of Proceeds to Pay Down Principal Balance Under Credit PactThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $169.46 million company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $3.18 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:UNT worth $6.78 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Danaher Corp has $14800 highest and $140 lowest target. $144’s average target is 3.27% above currents $139.44 stock price. Danaher Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 2,161 shares to 268,048 valued at $42.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 4,775 shares and now owns 251,807 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97M for 30.31 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Associates Limited Company invested in 1.47% or 502,082 shares. Weitz Investment Mgmt holds 1.09% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 7,482 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 80 shares or 0% of the stock. Montecito State Bank has 6,160 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.7% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,676 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 2,275 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Granite Inv Ptnrs Lc, California-based fund reported 51,295 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability stated it has 3,100 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd owns 6,104 shares. Sarl has invested 1.18% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 3,745 are owned by Mcmillion Capital. First Tru Advsrs Lp invested in 0.07% or 252,702 shares. Synovus Corp has 119,024 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity. RALES MITCHELL P bought $348,800 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Unit Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 46.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 47.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation owns 1.68M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank invested 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Price T Rowe Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 86,907 shares. 99,291 are owned by Bokf Na. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 4.51M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 65,400 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Ser Automobile Association owns 13,736 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 13,100 are held by Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 34,221 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt invested 0.38% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Invesco Ltd reported 301,556 shares. Natixis Lp owns 0.01% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 53,712 shares. 8,484 are owned by Riverhead Mgmt Lc. Parametric Associates Ltd invested 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT).

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $169.46 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. It currently has negative earnings. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $121,329 activity. Young Frank Q bought $27,400 worth of Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) on Tuesday, August 13. ADCOCK J MICHAEL bought 2,000 shares worth $19,829. On Tuesday, May 7 Peyton G Bailey IV bought $34,950 worth of Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) or 3,000 shares.