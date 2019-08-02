Unit (UNT) Holder Panagora Asset Management Raised Position by $1.67 Million; As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose, Arvest Trust Company Cut Its Position by $15.82 Million

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 94,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 143,246 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95M, down from 237,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $174.07. About 929,544 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Unit Corp (UNT) by 45.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 118,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.94% . The institutional investor held 381,745 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 262,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 195,366 shares traded. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 74.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.01% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP. TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN MIDSTREAM UNIT; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR DECREASE IN MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT TO $475 MLN, INCREASE IN BORROWING BASE TO $525 MLN, AMONG OTHERS; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP 1Q REV. $205.1M, EST. $204.7M; 05/03/2018 INTERDIGITAL – PLANS TO EFFECT CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING WHEREBY CO TO CREATE NEW FIRST-TIER UNIT CORP WHICH IN TURN WILL CREATE NEW DIRECT UNIT CORP; 02/04/2018 – Unit Corp Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. in Amended Senior Credit Agreement With Multiple Lenders; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO ACCELERATE DRILLING PROGRAM OF UNIT’S UPSTREAM SUBSIDIARY, UNIT PETROLEUM CO; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q Rev $205.1M; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP ENTERED 4TH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT PACT APRIL 2; 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – ON MAY 10, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY THAT IS EQUALLY OWNED BETWEEN CO & SP INVESTOR HOLDINGS, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

More notable recent Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oil and Gas Stock Roundup: Crashing Crude and Lackluster Earnings Drive Oil Stocks Lower – The Motley Fool” on May 06, 2017, also Zacks.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Unit Corporation (UNT) Stock? – Zacks.com” published on May 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Unit Corp (UNT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Unit Corporation (UNT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “US Shale, International Exploration & Production Companies to Present at the EnerCom Dallas Oil & Gas Investment Conference Feb. 27- 28, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold UNT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 46.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 47.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Boston Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 61,682 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 96,344 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invs Company has invested 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) or 83,867 shares. 3.25M are held by Victory Cap Management. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 3,493 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability reported 44,669 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 0.02% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 34,221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Management has 0% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 86,800 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 300,434 shares stake.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $76,679 activity. The insider ADCOCK J MICHAEL bought 2,000 shares worth $19,829.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 117,183 shares to 84,527 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central European Media Ent (NASDAQ:CETV) by 101,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 135,809 shares to 367,170 shares, valued at $21.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial Grp Inc stated it has 2,688 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 8.84 million shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ltd has invested 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Carlson Cap accumulated 0.1% or 2,288 shares. Coastline Comm invested in 21,185 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs Inc holds 2,625 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 1,565 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora owns 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,431 shares. Cap Rech Global Invsts owns 0.34% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6.37 million shares. Horrell Cap Management accumulated 89,811 shares or 7.67% of the stock. First Citizens Bancshares & Tru, a North Carolina-based fund reported 15,428 shares. New York-based Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership has invested 1.62% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Comml Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.57% or 49,999 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 6.56M shares stake.