Unit Corporation (UNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV)

This is a contrast between Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) and Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unit Corporation 11 0.21 N/A -1.10 0.00 Ensco Rowan plc 13 0.90 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) and Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unit Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.1% Ensco Rowan plc 0.00% -8.4% -4.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.51 beta means Unit Corporation’s volatility is 151.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Ensco Rowan plc is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

Unit Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Ensco Rowan plc which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Ensco Rowan plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Unit Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Unit Corporation and Ensco Rowan plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ensco Rowan plc 1 4 3 2.38

Competitively the average price target of Ensco Rowan plc is $9.04, which is potential 9.31% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.9% of Unit Corporation shares and 55.4% of Ensco Rowan plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of Unit Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Ensco Rowan plc has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unit Corporation -12.87% -29.27% -50.94% -61.24% -74.01% -54.48% Ensco Rowan plc 2.73% -3.05% -40.8% -54.46% -70.8% -41.92%

For the past year Ensco Rowan plc has weaker performance than Unit Corporation

Summary

Ensco Rowan plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Unit Corporation.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 40 gross proved undeveloped wells. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the land contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for its own account, as well as for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota, as well as in Louisiana and Kansas. This segment operates 21 drilling rigs. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, transports, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties and for its own account. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, and 25 gathering systems, as well as approximately 1,465 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean. It also offers management services on rigs owned by third-parties. The company serves government-owned and independent oil and gas companies. Ensco plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.