Unit Corporation (UNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

This is a contrast between Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) and Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unit Corporation 14 0.57 N/A -1.10 0.00 Concho Resources Inc. 110 5.02 N/A 2.85 39.76

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Unit Corporation and Concho Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unit Corporation and Concho Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unit Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.1% Concho Resources Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 8%

Risk & Volatility

Unit Corporation’s current beta is 2.71 and it happens to be 171.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Concho Resources Inc.’s 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unit Corporation. Its rival Concho Resources Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Concho Resources Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unit Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Unit Corporation and Concho Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Concho Resources Inc. 0 1 11 2.92

Concho Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $150.91 average target price and a 49.52% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.9% of Unit Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 96.6% of Concho Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Unit Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Concho Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unit Corporation -1.67% -22.77% -25.32% -47.69% -47.03% -17.58% Concho Resources Inc. 2.83% -1.87% -5.21% -17.02% -24.76% 10.21%

For the past year Unit Corporation had bearish trend while Concho Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Concho Resources Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Unit Corporation.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 40 gross proved undeveloped wells. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the land contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for its own account, as well as for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota, as well as in Louisiana and Kansas. This segment operates 21 drilling rigs. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, transports, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties and for its own account. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, and 25 gathering systems, as well as approximately 1,465 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were 720.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Concho Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.