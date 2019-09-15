Unit Corporation (UNT) and Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Contrasting side by side

Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) and Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unit Corporation 10 0.23 N/A -1.10 0.00 Tellurian Inc. 8 148.34 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unit Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.1% Tellurian Inc. 0.00% -43.3% -33.9%

Risk & Volatility

Unit Corporation has a beta of 2.51 and its 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tellurian Inc. on the other hand, has 1.68 beta which makes it 68.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Unit Corporation is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Tellurian Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Tellurian Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Unit Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Unit Corporation and Tellurian Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Tellurian Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Tellurian Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 32.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.9% of Unit Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 22.8% of Tellurian Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.5% of Unit Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 28.8% of Tellurian Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unit Corporation -12.87% -29.27% -50.94% -61.24% -74.01% -54.48% Tellurian Inc. -13.95% -19.97% -30.28% -36.98% -18.06% -11.22%

For the past year Unit Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Tellurian Inc.

Summary

Tellurian Inc. beats Unit Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 40 gross proved undeveloped wells. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the land contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for its own account, as well as for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota, as well as in Louisiana and Kansas. This segment operates 21 drilling rigs. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, transports, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties and for its own account. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, and 25 gathering systems, as well as approximately 1,465 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tellurian Investments Inc. offers mid-scale natural gas liquefaction and export projects. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.