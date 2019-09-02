Unit Corporation (UNT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Comparing side by side

Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unit Corporation 11 0.21 N/A -1.10 0.00 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 15 0.00 N/A 0.93 16.24

Demonstrates Unit Corporation and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Unit Corporation and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unit Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.1% Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 8.1% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Unit Corporation has a 2.51 beta, while its volatility is 151.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has beta of 1.54 which is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Unit Corporation is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Unit Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Unit Corporation and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 0 2 3.00

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus price target and a 54.98% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Unit Corporation and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are owned by institutional investors at 89.9% and 13.7% respectively. Unit Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 39.8% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unit Corporation -12.87% -29.27% -50.94% -61.24% -74.01% -54.48% Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -5.11% -2.84% 1.17% -5.6% 28.39% 16.1%

For the past year Unit Corporation has -54.48% weaker performance while Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has 16.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats on 8 of the 9 factors Unit Corporation.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 40 gross proved undeveloped wells. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the land contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for its own account, as well as for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota, as well as in Louisiana and Kansas. This segment operates 21 drilling rigs. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, transports, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties and for its own account. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, and 25 gathering systems, as well as approximately 1,465 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The companyÂ’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The companyÂ’s Gas and Power segment engages in the transportation and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; importation of natural gas; generation and trading of electricity; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas, and thermoelectric power plants; and fertilizer business. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as the equity investment, production, and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment sells oil products, ethanol, and vehicle natural gas in Brazil, as well as distributes oil products in South America. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.