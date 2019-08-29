Unit Corporation (UNT) and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) Contrasting side by side

Both Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unit Corporation 11 0.20 N/A -1.10 0.00 Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 9 2.51 N/A 0.52 14.25

Table 1 highlights Unit Corporation and Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unit Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.1% Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 6.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unit Corporation are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Jagged Peak Energy Inc. has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unit Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Unit Corporation and Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is $11.67, which is potential 73.66% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Unit Corporation and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.9% and 29.1%. Insiders held 3.5% of Unit Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unit Corporation -12.87% -29.27% -50.94% -61.24% -74.01% -54.48% Jagged Peak Energy Inc. -2.52% -14.25% -27.76% -31.27% -48.85% -19.52%

For the past year Unit Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Jagged Peak Energy Inc. beats Unit Corporation.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 40 gross proved undeveloped wells. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the land contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for its own account, as well as for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota, as well as in Louisiana and Kansas. This segment operates 21 drilling rigs. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, transports, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties and for its own account. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, and 25 gathering systems, as well as approximately 1,465 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.